Tennessee native, Naval Academy standout cut by Buccaneers as he pursues NFL career
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee native signed by the NFL Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers was cut by the team on Sunday but could still wind up with another pro team. Memphis native Cameron Kinley is a defensive back who attended Lausanne Collegiate School before committing to Navy in 2017. Kinley ended his education at Naval Academy as Class President for the Class of 2021 and captain of the football team.fox17.com
