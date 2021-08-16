Cancel
Tennessee native, Naval Academy standout cut by Buccaneers as he pursues NFL career

By Adrian Mojica
fox17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee native signed by the NFL Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers was cut by the team on Sunday but could still wind up with another pro team. Memphis native Cameron Kinley is a defensive back who attended Lausanne Collegiate School before committing to Navy in 2017. Kinley ended his education at Naval Academy as Class President for the Class of 2021 and captain of the football team.

NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: How could the NFL let Joe Tryon go to Tampa?

The Buccaneers already had one of the NFL’s best defensive units before they added Joe Tryon, but now the defense is just unfair. The NFL has messed up. For a league that usually prides itself on parity and the ability for teams to epitomize the rags to riches story on a yearly basis, allowing the Buccaneers to add Joe Tryon seems to run counter to that notion.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Titans get feisty with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA — Two days of joint practices between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have concluded in the August sun. An average heat index of 106 degrees was not the only thing bringing things to a boil. Tempers flared regularly and Thursday’s work saw five separate skirmishes break out...
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans: 3 Buccaneers that could be added after preseason

Tennessee Titans Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. Potential Tennessee Titans trade targets from Buccaneers. Over the past few years, fans have seen Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson make trades right before the season starts. Names like Reggie Gilbert and David King don’t jump off the page, but every...
NFLfantasyalarm.com

2021 NFL Draft Guide: Homer Corner - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Fantasy Alarm Draft Guide this season wanted to include some of the #FAmilys finest to write about their favorite teams and as such the Homer Corner was created! With this feature we have longtime #FAmily member JB Barry breaking down his favorite team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers! Who said being a homer is a bad thing? Let's see what we can expect from the Bucs this season!
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Buccaneers first-stringers in danger of losing jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Coming into the season as NFL champions and aiming to repeat in the 2021-22 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the first champion in NFL history to bring back all 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning team. Having said that, there are a few players on this deep and dynamic Super Bowl-winning Bucs squad who are in danger of losing their starting spot before the upcoming season.
NFLbucsnation.com

Five standouts from Buccaneers’ 19-14 preseason loss to Bengals

The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers made their 2021 preseason debut on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium, falling 19-14 to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was very much your typical preseason opener, with only a few snaps from the starters, plenty of mistakes, a bundle of turnovers and loads of penalties.
NFLhernandosun.com

NFL PRESEASON WEEK 1 PREVIEW: Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA- NFL preseason football action starts up with the annual Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. Then the following weekend is when everything really ramps up as every NFL team will have a preseason game, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers will open up...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Tom Brady can make franchise and NFL history in 2021

Tom Brady can only cement his legacy further with the Buccaneers in 2021. If you want to talk about impossible careers to replicate, the list starts and stops with Tom Brady. Whether you are looking at team accomplishments or individual awards, Brady tops the list across almost all professional sports.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Watch: Six Buccaneers Make, React to NFL Top 100, 100-41

The NFL began revealing its top 100 players of 2021 on Sunday night, with votes cast by players from across the entire league. Naturally, the defending Super Bowl champions were well represented across the list - and only the top 60 have been unveiled thus far. Six Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFLamericanmilitarynews.com

Former Navy football player Cameron Kinley released by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released former Navy football player Cameron Kinley, who received special permission from the Department of Defense to pursue an NFL career. Kinley was placed on waivers less than 24 hours after playing in Tampa Bay’s exhibition opener versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound cornerback recorded six tackles, including five solo, in the game. However, the rookie was also penalized for lowering his head to initiate contact.
NFLStar-Banner

Don't expect to see Buccaneers starters in preseason game against Tennessee

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue their 2021 preseason slate with a second straight home game, hosting the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night at 7:30 at Raymond James Stadium. Ready for the season?:Tampa Bay Buccaneers' full 2021 regular-season schedule features Tom Brady vs. Patriots. Super Bowl 2021:Five Takeaways from the Tampa...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

How to stream the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2021-22 NFL season

We’re just a few weeks away from the NFL’s regular season beginning. Don’t miss a single Tampa Bay Buccaneers snap in 2021-22 with this streaming guide. Football is nearly back – for real. Sure, the preseason is great when we’ve all got NFL withdrawals, but soon the real action starts. Soon, we’ll be watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Cowboys in Week One.

