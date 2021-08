The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the Troy Trojans Season Preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and Patty C (@PattyC831) recap the Troy Trojans year from a season before and key in on their current roster and what we should expect from Troy this upcoming season. Was Troy the best 5-7 team in the country last year? Could Troy take down another SEC opponent? Is this the year Chip Lindsey gets Troy bowling? Could Troy be a sleeper in the Sun Belt Conference? Can the run game get going in Mobile, Alabama? Will the defensive transfers pay off for the Trojans? We talk it all on this special Troy Trojans edition of The College Football Experience.