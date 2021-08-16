Back in My Day: Storytelling shifts from caves to the cloud

A big reason why I pursued studying the lives and physiology of older people was to fill a gap from my childhood. Growing up over 7,000 miles from my grandparents, I never experienced the surprise of finding their knitting supplies in cookie tins or hearing them reminisce about stories of the past. Yet, while I substituted those experiences with only tidbits and pieces that my parents were able to share with me, there is still a part of me that always juts out and asks the dreaded “what-ifs” — and that’s never fun.