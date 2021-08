Day 12 of USC’s fall training camp offered more signs the Trojans are turning the page from the summer and focusing more and more on the start of the season when San Jose State comes calling September 4. Clay Helton trimmed much of the fat off of the typical Trojan itinerary and we got a big portion of team periods with a strong lean towards starter Kedon Slovis. Overall, there was some good give and take between the USC offense and defense which is ultimately what you’d hope to see from a team with Pac-12 championship expectations. On a day when Mike Bohn and Brandon Sosna met the media and confirmed the lofty goals they expect the Trojans to hit in 2021, we got another look at how the Trojan quarterbacks will be expected to contribute to those efforts.