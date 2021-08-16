Improve Your Sock Drawer With The Selections From Loops & Wales

Scouting Report: Whether I'm traveling or just at home, using this handheld steamer means my clothes are wrinkle-free in almost no time at all. In a typical year I spend quite a few weeks traveling for work. More than long airport lines or less than ideal hotel rooms, I’ve found the condition of my clothes to be one of the more persistent and unsolvable issues of traveling. It wasn’t just that button down shirts were getting wrinkly, my pants always looked like they had just had a couple hours in a crowded drier. Even reliable cotton shirts looked a little run down after a day getting bumped around and squished in my suitcase. The solution came to me through a friend of mine who doesn’t even travel, but had, for years now, been using this clever handheld steamer instead of a traditional iron and ironing board.