Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yes. The movie set is hallowed ground.

By jdubforwahoowa Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Frozen Lemonade stand sitting right inside the Left Field Cornstalks!. I did notice that the MLB field itself much more resembles the field. that Costner had a catch with Dad on then the Set field. The dirt. is white and there is a dirt path from the Mound to the...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hallowed Ground#Lemonade Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV SeriesFirst Showing

HBO's Follow-Up Doc 'Eyes On the Prize: Hallowed Ground' Trailer

"What does a world without me having to fight look like?" HBO has debuted a full official trailer for a new documentary called Eyes On the Prize: Hallowed Ground, streaming on HBO Max next week. The doc is a follow-up to the groundbreaking PBS series "Eyes on the Prize", a 14-part documentary on the 20th-century civil rights movement in the US. It debuted in 1987 and was recently referenced in Ava DuVernary's "When They See Us" series. Honoring the original "Eyes on the Prize," this doc special from Sophia Allison explores the profound journey for Black liberation. By giving lost stories a place to exist & spotlighting new voices for the future, Allison reflects on the moments that brought us to where we are – and where we're going. HBO wanted her to make a "more unconventional" doc, weaving the stories of the past together with Black peoples’ contemporary experiences. "I was a young girl when I first saw 'Eyes on the Prize' and was just so amazed by the collection of our history. But also, intrigued by what other histories no longer exist as evidence or as a tangible archive." I think it's the right time to revisit this series and reconnect with it again.
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

'CODA' breaks new ground for deaf movie theater-goers

LOS ANGELES, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Going to the movies isn't much fun for deaf people. Screenings in theaters with captions are limited and the special glasses and equipment needed to read them are often broken or unavailable. "CODA," a coming-of-age story about the only hearing member of a deaf...
MoviesInside the Magic

CEO Says Disney Must Put “Stake in the Ground” With Movie Releases

During today’s Walt Disney Company Q3 earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek specifically addressed theatrical releases versus Disney+ Premier Access tier releases now that the COVID-19 Delta variant is rising in states around America and throughout the world. For movie fans who have been following the Black Widow debacle — Marvel...
Iowa Stateballparkdigest.com

In the end, all the world’s an Iowa movie set

The Field of Dreams site in rural Iowa owes its fame as the set for a movie steeped in nostalgia. New memories were made at Thursday night’s White Sox/Yankees game. Field of Dreams is a cultural touchpoint for every boomer on the planet, a movie pulling them back into their childhoods. It’s an open call to reminisce about simpler times—or at least what the viewer perceives as simpler times. Not that there’s anything wrong with sentimentality—during hard times (say, in the midst of a pandemic) there’s nothing inherently bad about a yearning for fond memories.
MoviesFanBolt.Com

Abandoned Movie Sets You Can Visit

Suppose you have ever visited a movie or TV. In that case, you have a good idea of its bustling atmosphere with the cameras rolling and the actors deeply involved with memorizing their lines and getting into their characters. You will find the props guys busily setting things up, directors mouthing out instructions, stunts people trying dangerous moves, costume and makeup experts releasing their creativity, all in an activity-packed location. But what happens when the camera stops rolling and the location is abandoned? What does the place look like after several years?
Entertainmentsportswar.com

😟😢😟

He wrote what was supposed to be the A Side of the Statler Bros -- One4VT 08/21/2021 05:36AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Footballsportswar.com

Love this opinion from a Clemson writer.

Only leverage the Alliance has is to kill the SEC Notre Dame CFP expansion. -- Stech 08/21/2021 07:13AM. Who knows, that's what the good lawyers are for to prevent it -- Mercury 08/21/2021 08:59AM. I don't think anyone broke any laws, I think the Q is whether -- daveinop 08/21/2021...
Musicsportswar.com

Gone to that great big PTA in the sky.

Had similar experiences with mine. Back then sometimes you’d just go -- DFW HOO 08/21/2021 08:25AM. Late '60s and Early '70s was a fantastic time in Country Music. -- jdubforwahoowa 08/21/2021 08:08AM. Understandable. He quit performing and writing for decades. -- Jimmy Jazz 08/20/2021 11:18PM. You must log in before...
Entertainmentsportswar.com

He wrote what was supposed to be the A Side of the Statler Bros

Album with Flowers on the Wall as the B Side. No matter though, as Don Reid tells in his memoir. According to Reid, the royalties Hall earned from the sales of the Statlers breakthrough hit were a big part of helping him make a living in Nashville before his own popularity took off. That single was "Billy Christian" BTW.
Musicsportswar.com

A really good bluegrass performer in addition to the epic songwriting

My favorite of his is "Old Dogs, Children, and Watermelon Wine." ** -- AcousticHoo 08/21/2021 09:19AM. A really good bluegrass performer in addition to the epic songwriting -- hoodeyo 08/21/2021 09:11AM. Had similar experiences with mine. Back then sometimes you’d just go -- DFW HOO 08/21/2021 08:25AM. Late '60s and...
TV Seriessportswar.com

Some of the alliances make no geographic sense.

GOT fans: almost have the penultimate season done on rewatch (SPOILS) and -- bourbonstreet 08/21/2021 12:49AM. Stepping back, the plot flows in overall context. The simmering worry if -- ColoVT82 08/21/2021 06:15AM. GOT fans: ...additionally... GOT: Conquest and Rebellion (SPOILS) -- bourbonstreet 08/21/2021 02:58AM. You must log in before you...
Entertainmentsportswar.com

Well, good gracious.

Reese was a phenomenal human being. That duo was a little before. my time, I will try to find a game they called on YouTube, you have. tittilated me. In a platonic way . . .
Footballsportswar.com

ONE American Dollar . . . .

Game Day Enhancements Announced for 2021 (official release) -- Kris. Tailgate Police? I think they'd rather you be outside as long as possible -- graycalhoo 08/20/2021 5:29PM. They should dribble out good news a little at a time, something every day, -- UVAFan2626 08/20/2021 2:40PM. Re: Game Day Enhancements Announced...
sportswar.com

It's all true and will be at least until November 9.

I saw the Gus Bus out and about the other day in front of Cville Coffee ** -- jdubforwahoowa 08/21/2021 11:21AM. I do not know if Shedrick can grab another inch to get to 7' tall -- BuckHoo 08/21/2021 09:00AM. It's all true and will be at least until November...
MLBsportswar.com

Always liked Red Barber/Mel Allen/Phil Rizzuto combo for NY Yankees.

Been on the road last few weeks and pulled up broadcasts of old sporting -- DFW HOO 08/21/2021 08:13AM. There are guys who are great at the once a week or big game situations. -- Molina 08/21/2021 09:07AM. I'd add there are some that make their broadcast partner better... --...
Musicsportswar.com

@Will Stewart loves the song Bette Davis Eyes

I have a vague memory from record store days of a tasteless parody song -- DJ Golf 08/21/2021 10:25AM. You have a list because it's actually Count Basie day.... SMH. ** -- VToncologyNurse 08/21/2021 08:56AM. I counter your video with video. Count Basie 1965, live from BBC Four. -- VToncologyNurse...

Comments / 0

Community Policy