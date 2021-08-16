Yes. The movie set is hallowed ground.

"What does a world without me having to fight look like?" HBO has debuted a full official trailer for a new documentary called Eyes On the Prize: Hallowed Ground, streaming on HBO Max next week. The doc is a follow-up to the groundbreaking PBS series "Eyes on the Prize", a 14-part documentary on the 20th-century civil rights movement in the US. It debuted in 1987 and was recently referenced in Ava DuVernary's "When They See Us" series. Honoring the original "Eyes on the Prize," this doc special from Sophia Allison explores the profound journey for Black liberation. By giving lost stories a place to exist & spotlighting new voices for the future, Allison reflects on the moments that brought us to where we are – and where we're going. HBO wanted her to make a "more unconventional" doc, weaving the stories of the past together with Black peoples’ contemporary experiences. "I was a young girl when I first saw 'Eyes on the Prize' and was just so amazed by the collection of our history. But also, intrigued by what other histories no longer exist as evidence or as a tangible archive." I think it's the right time to revisit this series and reconnect with it again.