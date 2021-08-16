Hit The Trails On Horseback With This Family Friendly Horse Farm In Kentucky

Is it possible to be a Kentuckian and not love horses? It’s possible, but not likely. The world may know us for horse racing, but there are a number of other horse-related activities you can enjoy in the Bluegrass State. From Kentucky Horse Park to horse farm tours and overnights with horses grazing nearby, we can’t get enough. If you’ve been wanting to experience a horseback riding trail in Kentucky with your family, Misty Ridge Farm in Melbourne is a wonderful option. With a two-hour guided tour that takes you through beautiful scenery, you’ll love hitting the trails on horseback.

Unless you are lucky enough to have your own horse, it's not always easy to find a horseback riding excursion in Kentucky. Misty Ridge Farm is a fun-filled exception and provides a memorable experience.

Not only do you get to enjoy a trail ride, but you also get to get up close and personal with your horse by grooming and tacking with guidance from the staff.

The farm has a large and beautiful herd of horses and they will help to pick the right one for you and the other members of your family.

And then into the woods and surrounding acres you'll go. Trail rides are available on Fridays and Sundays and you must book ahead of time by calling or emailing (contact info on the website linked below).

This particular ride is very scenic and relaxing and appropriate for all skill levels.

But if you live in the area and are up for more learning and challenges, the farm also offers lessons for ages 8 and above of all abilities - and you don't have to have your own horse!

Misty Ridge Farm also has camps for the kids and is just an all around fun place to be. The friendly and knowledgeable staff will make sure you feel comfortable and have a memorable adventure on horseback.

Misty Ridge Farm has so much to offer horse lovers of almost every age and this horseback riding trail in Kentucky is a great place to start. Do you love trail riding? Are you one of the rare Kentuckians who doesn’t love horses? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!

For more information on Misty Ridge Farm and for contact info to book a trail ride, visit its website and also follow along on Facebook .

And if you’re looking for another horseback riding trail in Kentucky, check out this option in Georgetown .

The post Hit The Trails On Horseback With This Family Friendly Horse Farm In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State .