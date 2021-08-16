Cancel
FGV inks deal to explore investment in integrated dairy farm biz

By Surin Murugiah
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): FGV Holdings Bhd has inked a collaboration to explore investment in an integrated dairy farm business in Chuping, Perlis. In a bourse filing today, FVG said its unit FGV Integrated Farming Sdn Bhd (FGVIF) has entered into a memorandum of collaboration with FELCRA Bhd, and Qatar-based Baladna Food Industries Co WLL to carry out a comprehensive feasibility and technical study on an opportunity to potentially co-invest in an integrated dairy farm business in Chuping.

