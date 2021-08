Throughout the pandemic, a series of clashing data points has hung over the country like a dark cloud ready to burst. Millions of renters and property owners struggled to pay bills, falling behind on payments and racking up debt and arrears. Eviction moratoria in place at various levels of government around the country proved only sporadically effective (and frequently illegal). At the same time, poverty dropped by record levels and low-wage jobs all over the country are reportedly understaffed, presumably at least in part because people have better options. Yet, homelessness has also spiked at "devastating" rates, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in July.