Tivoli Brewing Reopens With a New Boss and a Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

Tivoli Brewing, which has historic connections in Denver dating back more than 160 years, is once again trying to reinvent itself so that it can last far into the future. Earlier this month, the brewery hired Ari Opsahl as its new president. Opsahl previously worked in high tech, but also spent seven years with the western division of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s wholesaling arm. At Tivoli, he takes over from Salomon Marcos Garza Jr., the son of Tivoli’s lead investor; Garza was given the job when Tivoli fired most of its staff last December, just before Christmas.