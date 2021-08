PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Portales Rams won the 4A State Title in 2019, and after a shortened season in 2020 they are excited to dive right into 2021. “I think for us, we have been waiting for this since we started this whole COVID stuff. So, having the opportunity to start football in the fall has been outstanding. Our team is more focused I think and everyone is more excited. My senior leaders have really taken a hold of this team and are making sure that we are running smoothly,” said Portales Football Coach Jaime Ramirez.