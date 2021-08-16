These Fry Bread Tacos are fluffy fried dough topped with your favorite taco toppings. A fun-to-eat and flavorful dinnertime meal!. Fry Bread Tacos are basically a fried flatbread. It's a super simple homemade dough that is fried in oil and puffs up as it cooks. You can it eat by itself or you can top it with all of your taco favorite toppings. You can even fry it then roll it into some cinnamon sugar for a sweet treat! These really are so easy to make and a lot of fun for the whole family. Eat it with your hands or a fork and knife - up to you! If want a quick dinnertime meal, then you have to try this Fry Bread Taco recipe!