Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midlothian, TX

West Nile-positive mosquito found in city

midlothianmirror.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne mosquito has been found to test positive for West Nile Virus last week in Midlothian. However, no human cases have been reported. During the weekly trapping and testing of mosquitoes by the city of Midlothian’s third-party vendor, VDCI, it has been confirmed that there was one mosquito trapped last week that tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) near Auger Road in the general area of the Millbrook, Overlook, and Village South subdivisions.

www.midlothianmirror.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midlothian, TX
Government
West, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
City
Midlothian, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
West, TX
West, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nile#Mosquitoes#Cdc#West Nile Virus#Vdci#Overlook#Wnv#Cdc#Mosquito Management Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Henri develops into hurricane as it barrels toward northeast

Tropical storm Henri has developed into a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning, with the storm expected to make landfall in the northeast U.S. as soon as Saturday night. The center noted that areas of the northeast were expected to see hurricane conditions, a storm surge and flooding...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CarsPosted by
The Hill

GM expands Bolt electric car recall to include 73,000 more vehicles

General Motors (GM) announced on Friday that it would be expanding its recall on Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to their defective batteries and potential associated fire risks. GM said in a press release that batteries in these vehicles, which were made by their supplier, LG, could have “two manufacturing...
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.

Comments / 0

Community Policy