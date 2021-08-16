West Nile-positive mosquito found in city

One mosquito has been found to test positive for West Nile Virus last week in Midlothian. However, no human cases have been reported. During the weekly trapping and testing of mosquitoes by the city of Midlothian’s third-party vendor, VDCI, it has been confirmed that there was one mosquito trapped last week that tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) near Auger Road in the general area of the Millbrook, Overlook, and Village South subdivisions.