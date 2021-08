Lincoln Police were called to the Emergency Vet at 3700 S 9th Street around 11 p.m. Friday to investigate an assault. A 42 year old woman told officers she had stopped at Wilderness Park in the parking lot to let her dogs out. She saw a man breaking into her vehicle and confronted him. The woman’s dog attacked the man who then pulled out a knife and stabbed the dog several times. The man took some cash from the vehicle and ran.