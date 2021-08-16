Are Cannabinoids Useful in Treating Pain from Nerve Damage?

Combatting misconceptions and investigating the benefits of cannabis in treating disease. Cannabis medicalization and legalization is having a profound effect on the world. Cannabis – in the form of marijuana – has traditionally been viewed by healthcare professionals only as a drug of abuse. In the last few decades, researchers have learned much about the endocannabinoid system and the physiological impacts of cannabinoids, the chemicals found in cannabis. The potential for new pharmacotherapies acting on the cannabinoid system offer hope for many patients with unmet clinical needs.