The Government will send two aircraft to Dubai on Monday to repatriate Afghan's Spanish and translators of Afghanistan

By R10Writer
dailynewsen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Government will send two A400 Aircraft this Monday from Spain to cover the first phase of repatriation of the Embassy staff, of the Spaniards who remain in that country and of all those Afghans and their families who have collaborated with our country , according to sources from the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation to Europe Press.

