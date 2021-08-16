Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

A judge for the departure of five Moroccan minors from Ceuta after asking for the 'habeas corpus' so as not to be repatriated to Morocco

By R10Writer
dailynewsen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the morning of this Monday, five of the 15 minors who were going to be returned to Morocco - all of 15 in 15 since last Friday, within the framework of the repatriation operation that has ordered the Ministry of the Interior - have already requested, On the border and is expelled, the habeas corpus before the national police in the border post.

www.dailynewsen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Ceuta#Moroccan#Habeas Corpus#Legal Services#Europa Press#Ombudsman#Protocols#Treaty#Amnesty International#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Related
Immigrationdailynewsen.com

A Court of Ceuta refuses to stop returns to Morocco of immigrant minors

The Court of First Instance and Instruction Number 2 of Ceuta has rejected the precautionary measure to stop the return of the Moroccan minors that entered mid-May by the Border Beaches of Tarajal and Benzú in Ceuta. The court denied the petition presented by the Barrios Coordinating Association arguing that...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Threatened With Impeachment If He Leaves Americans, Allies in Afghanistan as Blunders May Expose US to Terror Attacks

Experts believe the chaos in Afghanistan might jeopardize Joe Biden's presidency if Republicans try to impeach him over the escalating catastrophe. A succession of critical blunders in the war-torn country is suspected to have sparked a revival of Islamist terror assaults in the United States. Both Democrats and Republicans have...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘I’m very scared, I have no one’: Children orphaned as parents crushed to death in Kabul airport chaos

The woman looked around with an anguished cry, frightened, seeking familiar faces as she stumbled out of the crowd. She tried to speak but no words would come out: then she fell to the ground, her hand raised in supplication.The hopes this mother of three young children had of escaping a grim and uncertain future in Afghanistan, and starting a new life abroad with her family, had ended on a dusty road full of rubble in front of strangers, most of whom were so busy with their own troubles that they did not even notice what had happened.Among those who...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia pledges retaliation after new U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Moscow pledged retaliatory measures after a new set of sanctions imposed by the United States on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The $11 billion project, which will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy