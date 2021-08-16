A judge for the departure of five Moroccan minors from Ceuta after asking for the 'habeas corpus' so as not to be repatriated to Morocco
During the morning of this Monday, five of the 15 minors who were going to be returned to Morocco - all of 15 in 15 since last Friday, within the framework of the repatriation operation that has ordered the Ministry of the Interior - have already requested, On the border and is expelled, the habeas corpus before the national police in the border post.www.dailynewsen.com
