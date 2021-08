The odyssey of getting the Spaniards and Afghan collaborators out of Acceptance it hasn’t even started. The third plane, a medicalized A-400, has taken off from Spain on its way to Dubai, and the first is already in Kabul. The Ministry of Defense has made an important effort to coordinate and use resources, since the rescue and evacuation operation in Afghan lands does not depend on our Army and, furthermore, the initial plan has been changing on the fly. Now that the United States, the absolute controller of the Afghan airspace, has given the green light, an operation of the details of which this newspaper has learned.