Kate Middleton made Kim Kardashian cry

Kim Kardashian has started looking up to her sisters for co-parenting advice. She is discussing things with Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as she mends the gap with Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star thinks that her sisters are among the best, most loving, and caring mothers in the world. This is why she has decided to take co-parenting cues from Kourtney and Kylie. The founder of SKIMS filed for divorce from the rapper a few months ago. 40-year-old Kim Kardashian and 44-year-old Kanye West remained together for nearly 7 years. In February 2021, they announced their separation, filed for divorce, and said that things weren’t going well between them and that it was not possible for them to remain together for long.