‘Bosch’ Star Titus Welliver Portrayed a Major Multi-Episode Villain in ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Some actors like to expand their range, while others know exactly what roles work best for them. The latter can be said about “Bosch” star Titus Welliver.

Most know Welliver as the titular character Harry Bosch in Amazon Prime’s original crime drama. The seventh and final season of the show just premiered a few months ago, though Welliver will play Bosch once again in an upcoming spin-off series.

While his character is a classically “good guy,” a detective for LAPD, sometimes his actions are questionable. We root for Harry even as he does something he knows is wrong. And Welliver pulls off this conflicting nature with convincing anguish and determination.

But more often than not, Welliver actually excels at playing the villain. Both before and after he started working on “Bosch,” the actor took on many bad guy roles. Some of his characters were just straight-up evil, like the Imperial Captain he played on Disney’s “The Mandalorian.” Others are a bit more complex, like Agent Felix Blake in Marvel’s “Agents of Shield.”

But one of his most chilling roles by far was when he played rapist and murderer Rob Miller on “Law & Order: SVU.”

Who Is ‘Bosch’ Star Titus Welliver’s ‘SVU’ Villain, Rob Miller?

The “Bosch” star appeared on three episodes of Season 20 of “Law & Order: SVU” as Rob Miller. Welliver’s character started out as one of the top 10 attorneys in New York City, a position that gave him plenty of power and prestige.

In a March 2019 episode called “Blackout,” Miller ends up raping defense attorney Nikki Staines while they’re at a police charity ball. By the end of the episode, he ends up imprisoned for it, though not without intimidating both Staines and Mariska Hargitay’s character, Olivia Benson.

According to TV Insider, he sends a “State Trooper to pull her over while she has Noah (her son) in the car.” This won’t be the last time Miller threatens Benson through her son. In the season’s penultimate episode, “Assumptions,” Miller gets out of prison on bail. One of the first things he does is surprise Benson and Noah at a restaurant.

Welliver as Miller introduces himself to Noah as “a good friend” of his mother’s. He even shakes the boy’s hand. It’s chilling to see the interaction play out while Benson watches in fury and terror.

But the “Bosch” star’s arc comes to an end in the finale of Season 20, “End Game.” Miller murders a teenager named Lindsay Parker, dumping her naked body in the Hudson River. Over the course of the episode, the SUV team tries to build up more and more evidence against him, all while he continues threatening Benson and Staines. It takes a wily strategy from A.D.A. Peter Stone to eventually trap Miller and get him imprisoned for murder (among many other felonies).

We (hope) Welliver won’t have to reprise his role as Rob Miller again. But no one can deny that his performance was the perfect blend of threatening, horrifying, and calculated.