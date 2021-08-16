Three Ways To Exercise At Home Without Dying Of Boredom Or Setting Up a Gym | Technology
The argument that sport is good for your health is hard to deny at this point. But its forcefulness pales before the list of reasons that the average human being is capable of producing for not getting involved. I don’t have gyms nearby. I have them, but I can’t afford them. I don’t like to play sports with strangers. I once went to one to sign up and only came back to unsubscribe. I have a lot to do. I don’t like going for a run. I’m getting bored. I don’t know how to ride a bike. If we add the coronavirus to the cocktail, the siren songs of the sofa become deafening.wearebreakingnews.com
Comments / 0