B.C. has endured a long summer of wildfires and new data from the province shows this season is the third-worst year ever in terms of the total area burned. Over 858,292 hectares of land have been burned by 1,530 wildfires so far this year. That puts 2021 behind the worst fire season on record, 2017 and 2018, where 1,216,053 and 1,354,284 hectares burned respectively.