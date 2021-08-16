Cancel
Jennifer Lopez Deleted All Her Photos Of Alex Rodriguez On Instagram

By Laila Abuelhawa
kiss951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez has made her breakup with Alex Rodriguez official official — by deleting all traces of the former pro baseball player from her Instagram. Though she unfollowed her ex, traces of A-Rod appear on her IGTV videos: celebrating her mom Lupe’s 75th birthday, when her and A-Rod’s kids have a dance party, and when she and the former athlete have speak with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

