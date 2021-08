It is pretty interesting to find out how much we miss as we go along with our lives. There is so much happening around us, and no way to take it all in. I have lived here in Twin Falls for almost 15 years and I'm still learning about new places I need to visit around the city. Over the last two or three years I finally went to the Perrine Coulee Falls and felt brave enough to walk along the Old Towne Rock Creek Parkway. Both those locations were awesome and beautiful.