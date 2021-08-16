Gavin Rossdale Works Up A Sweat Playing Tennis, Shows Off Buff Bod Shirtless

Source: MEGA

Gavin Rossdale was all smiles as he soaked up the sun in Los Angeles playing a little tennis over the weekend.

The 55-year-old rocker worked up a sweat while swinging his racket on the court. He sported a blue T-shirt and comfy camouflage shorts. Following his game, he tossed his shirt as he sat on the court to cool down on the hot day.

As OK! previously reported, Rossdale and his ex-wife Gwen Stefani recently met up for an icy reunion following her wedding to Blake Shelton.

The former flames — who split in 2015 after the former No Doubt frontwoman found out Rossdale had an alleged affair with their nanny — kept their distance from one another as they sat on the sidelines during their son's football game. (The exes share Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.)

Stefani flaunted her gigantic rock from Shelton while donning a green trucker cap, gray shirt, oversized camouflage pants and a pair of Nikes. Rossdale wore a white tee and dark shades.

The two reportedly didn’t speak to each other. The meet-up came shortly after the “Don’t Speak” singer married her The Voice costar on July 3 at the country crooner’s Oklahoma ranch.

“July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!” Stefani captioned a stunning wedding shot two days later, as the sun set on the happy couple via Instagram. “❤️🙏🏻 @blakeshelton I love you.”

The 51-year-old songstress and the “God’s Country” crooner started dating in 2015 following her split from Rossdale. Shelton popped the question in October 2020. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” the 45-year-old country legend wrote on Instagram at the time of their engagement.

The Bush rocker completed his look with pink socks, neon green sneaks and a bright orange Nike wristband.

Rossdale's game face was on full display, as he was determined to hit the ball.

Rossdale was all smiles after his fun game.

After sweating through his shirt, Rossdale tossed it as he sat down on the court to take a breather.