We all have trauma in our bodies. Healing is uncomfortable, but refusing to heal is more painful. We can heal our trauma instead of reacting with fear to perceived threats. The vagus nerve is the soul nerve, says Resmaa Menakem in his book My Grandmother's Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies. The vagus nerve is connected to the parts of our brain that do not use logical reasoning but nevertheless help us navigate our way in the world—what he calls the lizard brain, which is reflexively self-protective. (There is more to the vagus, including a social engagement capacity shaped by supportive early experience or later healing practices, which he does not address; see the work of Stephen Porges.)