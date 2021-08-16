Safety Commissioner Falk Retires After a Long Career

After 39 years of distinguished service to the City of Rye, Robert Falk has announced his retirement, which is effective immediately. Falk began his career in Rye as a patrol officer in 1982, making his first arrest during an attempted burglary on Hidden Spring Lane. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1989 and Lieutenant in 1992. He was one of the first Rye police officers to attend the FBI police academy at Quantico. At the Rye PD, he served in virtually every role, including Administrative Sergeant and Commanding Officer of Patrol/Operations, in which capacity he provided oversight of the Marine Unit, Parking Enforcement, the Auxiliary Police Unit, and all field operations.