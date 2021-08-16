Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rye, NY

Safety Commissioner Falk Retires After a Long Career

By Rye Record
ryerecord.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 39 years of distinguished service to the City of Rye, Robert Falk has announced his retirement, which is effective immediately. Falk began his career in Rye as a patrol officer in 1982, making his first arrest during an attempted burglary on Hidden Spring Lane. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1989 and Lieutenant in 1992. He was one of the first Rye police officers to attend the FBI police academy at Quantico. At the Rye PD, he served in virtually every role, including Administrative Sergeant and Commanding Officer of Patrol/Operations, in which capacity he provided oversight of the Marine Unit, Parking Enforcement, the Auxiliary Police Unit, and all field operations.

ryerecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rye, NY
Government
City
Rye, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpd#Retirement#Fbi Police#Police Sergeant#Fbi#The Rye Pd#Patrol Operations#The Auxiliary Police Unit#The City As Safety#Public Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Posted by
NBC News

Video shows Louisiana trooper beating Black motorist with flashlight

A white Louisiana State Police trooper, who resigned after being accused of simple battery in two separate incidents, also repeatedly struck a Black man with a flashlight during a 2019 traffic stop, resulting in the man suffering several broken bones. Body camera footage shows former trooper Jacob Brown arriving at...
Posted by
NBC News

Death sentence upheld for man who killed 9 in South Carolina church shooting

A federal appeals court Wednesday upheld a death sentence for 27-year-old Dylann Roof, the white man convicted in the mass shooting of Black members of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Roof had appealed his sentence to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth District,...
NBC News

Bipartisan criticism pours in after congressmen take clandestine Afghanistan trip

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan chorus of members of Congress criticized Reps. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass., on Wednesday for making an undisclosed trip to Afghanistan to observe the U.S. military’s frenzied evacuation efforts. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she knew about the trip Tuesday shortly before it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy