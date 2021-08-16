Kevin Fiala signs one-year deal with Wild

Andy Wichiger / Bring Me The News

Kevin Fiala has agreed to a new deal with the Minnesota Wild for $5.1 million during the 2021-22 season.

The agreement was first reported by The Athletic's Michael Russo, who says the one-year deal means the Wild and Fiala avoid arbitration this summer and it allows Fiala to negotiate as a restricted free agent after the upcoming NHL season.

Fiala has racked up 43 goals and 94 points in 114 games the past two seasons, including 20 goals and 20 assists last season.

Fiala had the option to choose a one- or two-year deal with the Wild. Since he went with one year, he'll go through the same pre-arbitration process next year unless he signs a long-term extension before then. Had he elected a two-year deal he would've bee able to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022-23 season.

Now all eyes turn to Kirill Kaprizov, the reigning NHL rookie of the year who according to a report has a tentative deal for at least $10 million to play next season in the KHL if the Wild can't come to terms with him before Sept. 1.