WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW February 5th, 1996

By Ja' Von York
wrestlingnewsworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry “The King” Lawler. The bell rings and we are underway. Shawn and Davey Boy start off the match. Michaels and Diesel begin to mock the double bicep pose that Davey does before the match is officially underway. They finally lock up with Micheals locking in a sideheadlock but Davey shoots him off into the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder tackle which sends Shawn all the way to the floor. They lock up for a second time and Davey locks in the sideheadlock this time leading to Shawn shooting him off into the ropes. Shawn then looks for a hip toss but Davey puts a stop to it. Shawn then tries again but to no avail so he pokes Davey in the eye and flips over him and looks for something but Smith picks up in the gorilla press leading to a rake of the eyes by Shawn to Davey. Shawn then slips out the back and locks in a waistlock but Davey runs into the ropes and hangs on as Shawn rolls back. Shawn then hits a running clothesline sending both of them over the top ropes but Davey hits the floor as Shawn flips back into the ring. Yokozuna enters the ring now and hammers away at Shawn. Diesel has now entered the ring at this time as Yokozuna whips Shawn into Diesel who catches him and throws him onto Yokozuna and takes him down to the mat. The finish of the match sees Shawn Michaels hit Sweet Chin Music on Yokozuna sending him to the floor but Camp Cornette couldn’t get Yokozuna back up and into the ring to beat the count. The Two Dudes with Attitudes win via Countout. After the match Jim Cornette berates Yokozuna leading to him attacking Jim Cornette and leaving Camp Cornette.

