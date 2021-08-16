The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Adds Another Vibrant Colorway To Its Catalog
One of this year’s biggest surprises, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus takes a beloved classic and twists it in ways rather tasteful. Alongside a sustainable upgrade, the shoe is heavily informed by utilitarianism, appearing more like a trail shoe than one for the streets. And if you weren’t too keen on its last colorway, you can expect much more — like this upcoming iteration — to hit the shelves soon.sneakernews.com
