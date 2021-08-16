Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Adds Another Vibrant Colorway To Its Catalog

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of this year’s biggest surprises, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus takes a beloved classic and twists it in ways rather tasteful. Alongside a sustainable upgrade, the shoe is heavily informed by utilitarianism, appearing more like a trail shoe than one for the streets. And if you weren’t too keen on its last colorway, you can expect much more — like this upcoming iteration — to hit the shelves soon.

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Max#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoe#Nike Grind#Nike Com#The Air Jordan 36#Us Check
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets A Two-Toned Midsole And A Pop Of Blue

Among the Nike Air Max collection of revolutionary models is a silhouette inspired by the human body—the Nike Air Max 95. The layered construction of Sergio Lozano’s design is a reference to the anatomy of muscles. Despite the graduated panels being a signature element of the AM 95, an upcoming Nike Air Max 95 Ultra is ditching the layered look while shaking up the design with bright blue accents and a two-toned midsole.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6-17-23 Hybrid Shoe Is Making A Return

Back in 2014, hybrid styles based on the AJ6 were releasing en masse. One such example, the Air Jordan 6-17-23, was arguably one of the most interesting takes, its look an amalgamation of the aforementioned as well as the much more modern AJ17. And after not seeing the light of day for some time, the hybrid silhouette is suddenly seeing a Retro right at the peak of 2021.
RetailSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 2021 Releasing in Black and Grey

Nike has a strong lineup of their latest Air Max model, the Air Max 2021, and one of the next pairs we have to showcase comes in a simple theme. Furthermore, it features at least 20% recycled materials. This Nike Air Max 2021 comes dressed in a Black, Iron Grey,...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Shows Off Stealthy Nike LeBron 19 Colorway

LeBron James is one of the best basketball players in the world and when all is said and done, he will be right behind Michael Jordan on the all-time list. Having said that, LeBron has also carved out quite a legacy for himself when it comes to the world of signature sneakers. Since 2003, LeBron has been putting out new models with Nike, and every single year, fans can expect new offerings.
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

Michael Jordan’s son teases another Trophy Room x Nike Air Jordan sneaker

Trophy Room, the Florida sneaker boutique owned by Michael Jordan's son Marcus, may have another collaboration with Jordan Brand in the works. Marcus Jordan teased in a recent Instagram post that “we back soon,” posing in front of a new Trophy Room store covered in “Family Reunion” promotions hinting at another Jordan x Jordan partnership. A window graphic behind him also displays a grayed-out silhouette — which looks a lot like an Air Jordan 1 High — only fueling speculation more.
houseofheat.co

Nike Air Max 90 Surplus Returns in “Wolf Grey”

Last year’s three-piece pack of CORDURA-clad Nike Air Max 90 Surplus colorways were a welcome change for the drastic Fall and Winter weather and gave sneakerheads another option besides boots for dreary days. Though the minimal hype it received is long gone, they did sell out on Nike.com fairly quickly. WEre expecting much of the some for 2021 when the Swoosh reinstated the sneaker in a handful of new colorways, including this dual-toned Nike Air Max 90 Surplus “Wolf Grey”
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

“Multi Pastel” Covers the Newest Nike Air Max 97

Nike will be releasing a brand new version of their Air Max 97 that arrives with a Multi Patel colored upper that features a handful of different shades. Featuring a creamy mesh base as an upper, this Air Max 97 is quickly filled in with a variety of different colors throughout the design from pink, green, purple, and orange, each color plays a vital role in filling in different portions of either the sides, the overlay system, tongue logos, sockliner or the heel tab. Creamy laces tie the sneaker down as a matching rubber midsole and Air Unit begin to finish off the design. For contrast purposes, the rubber outsole is placed at the bottoms in all black.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Nike Updates the Air Huarache With a New Black, Red, and White Colorway

Nike’s retro run of the Air Huarache is in full swing, with several original colorways already available, with plenty more new styles on the way. This week, we have an early look at a fresh “Sail Red” colorway, coming soon. Nike’s 30th anniversary Air Huarache is in full swing this...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 2021 Gets The “Rayguns” Color Treatment

Although Nike’s “Roswell Rayguns” collection dropped a couple of months ago, the fictional basketball team’s colors are seen on an upcoming Nike Air Max 95. Prepare to experience déjà vu once more as Dr. Funk and his all-star team make the Nike Air Max 2021 their next destination. As a...
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Fragment x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle Dropping In Two Colorways: Photos

Fragment has been having a big moment as of late when it comes to sneaker collaborations. Recently, Fragment teamed up with Travis Scott and Jordan Brand for two iterations of the Air Jordan 1, and fans have been loving both models. A few months ago, it was reported that Fragment would also join forces with Sacai for two pairs of the infamous Nike LDWaffle which has become a beloved silhouette over the past three years.
Apparelsneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Genome Flaunts Cool Grey And Soothing Aqua

Despite the Nike Air Max Genome being one of the Swoosh’s newest models this year, the Max Air proposition flaunts a throwback style that takes us back to the 2000s. The old-school look continue wth the a new offering that pairs “Cool Grey” with aqua—a color combo reminiscent of the bold footwear designs that were popularized back in the day.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Nike Goes Green With New Space Hippie O1 Colorways

Has revealed two new colorways of its sustainability-focused Space Hippie 01 silhouette, each of which nods to the sneaker’s green credentials. The two sneakers continue the “This Is Trash” design and production ethos of Space Hippie, honoring the recycled materials and details used throughout. The first colorway of the sneaker...
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

A Polished Pink Nike Air Max 2021 Is Coming Soon

As Nike continues to modernize silhouettes like the (almost) four-decade-old Nike Air Force 1, the Swoosh is also crafting new models that exhibit futuristic features. Among these contemporary styles is the innovative Nike Air Max 2021, which has been receiving some new developments as of recent. Adding to the ever-growing roster is a GS-exclusive colorway that has the bold design blushing pink.
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: The Nike Air Max Genome Is an Insane 50% Off

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Attention hypebeasts: This is one sale you won’t want to miss. The Nike Air Max Genome is currently 50% off and it is spectacular. Inspired by the style of the early 2000s, the Genome blends the latest materials with classic details — culminating in a shoe that looks good, feels great and helps refine your everyday wardrobe. The upper’s breathable mesh keeps your feet cool while airy soles provide responsive performance with every step. Nike also built these kicks with recycled materials to reduce environmental impact, so you don’t have to feel guilty about your (un)necessary purchase.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Late Spring Pastels Blossom On The Nike Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max 97 may have dozens of special projects in the works prepped for its 25th anniversary throughout 2022, but for now, it’s mostly preoccupied with non-original, but compelling styles. For its latest proposition, Christian Tresser’s iconic design has indulged in a bevy of spring-appropriate pastels. While out...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Japanese Patterns Adorn the Nike Air Max 95 "Smoke Grey"

The 90s era is still one of the most influential time periods for fashion and footwear, especially when it comes to. ‘s archives as many of its models that were introduced during this era still hold just as much, if not more popularity today. One of those silhouettes is the Nike Air Max 95 and it’s now being reimagined in a fresh “Smoke Grey” palette that carries heavy Japanese influence.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

A Touch Of “Blue Slate” Animates This “Malt” Nike Air Max 96 II

While the Nike Air Max 96 II isn’t necessarily the first silhouette that comes to mind whenever “Air Max” is mentioned, the model has still been amassing a handful of new colorways that are worthy to bring Sergio Lorenzo’s design into the mainstream. Joining the roster is an offering that adds a pop of blue to a tonal tan base for a trendy, lifestyle-friendly look.

Comments / 0

Community Policy