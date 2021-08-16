Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: DON’T BREATHE 2 is an Unapologetically Brutal Slice of B-Movie Madness

By Heather Wixson
dailydead.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been nearly 5 years since we last saw The Blind Man (Stephen Lang) nearly take down an entire group of petty criminals in Don’t Breathe, and now he’s returned for more murder and mayhem for the appropriately-named sequel, Don’t Breathe 2, which finds Rodo Sayagues at the helm this time, taking over for Fede Alvarez. There’s no denying that the sequel doesn’t quite hit the same tension-fueled heights as the first, but there’s still quite a bit of b-movie brutality on display throughout Don’t Breathe 2, and I really enjoyed how this time around, the story shifts away from The Blind Man and becomes the story of a young girl (played by Madelyn Grace) who goes through hell and becomes her own hero along the way.

dailydead.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Lang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Unapologetically#Mad Max#B Movie#American Psycho#The Blind Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesmoviehole.net

Win 1 of 10 in-season passes to Don’t Breathe 2

Thanks to Sony Pictures Releasing, Moviehole has 10 x double passes up for grabs to DON’T BREATHE 2, In Cinemas from August 26. DON’T BREATHE 2 is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.
Moviescharlottestar.com

How Do You Watch Don't Breathe 2 for free At-home

Sony's 2016 film Don't Breathe was a sleeper hit in the horror genre that was produced by horror legend Sam Raimi (also of 2004's Spider-Man 2 fame). The film grossed over $157 million from a mere budget of $10 million. Don't Breathe explored the thrilling story of a blind army...
Moviesthatshelf.com

Don’t Breathe 2’s Anti-Hero Problem

When James Cameron decided to swerve Arnold Schwarzenegger’s inhuman killing machine into a father figure in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, he had a hard time pitching the actor on it. In a recently published oral history of Terminator 2: Judgement Day, the director recounts Schwarzenegger’s hesitancy: “‘Jim, I have a big problem with the script.’ I said, ‘Well, what is it?’ And he said, ‘I don’t kill anybody.’ I said, ‘They’ll never see that coming. Nobody will guess it.'” Schwarzenegger eventually agreed and a classic was born. The T-800 that made Sarah Connor’s life a living hell, reprogrammed by the resistance in the future, now protects her only child, John. The switch worked spectacularly, and T2 became a smash-hit, grossing $520.9 million worldwide.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Review: This Torturous Home Invasion Sequel Hits the Spot

The inspiration for 2016’s low-budget sleeper hit “Don’t Breathe,” according to filmmaker Fede Alvarez, was to make a horror movie with an original storyline that used suspense in place of supernatural elements or excessive blood. In “Don’t Breathe 2,” the similarly deranged sequel, he has stayed true to those maxims, for the most part. There may be fewer truly gory moments in “Don’t Breathe 2” than in typical slasher fare, but they are just twisted enough to stick in the mind like a festering wound. Once again employing the reverse home invasion tale, one in which the invaders hardly live long...
Moviesmetaflix.com

Don’t Forget To Breathe While Watching The Chilling Trailer For ‘Don’t Breathe 2’

The latest trailer for Sony’s “Don’t Breathe 2” has just been released. Here we get a closer look at this sequel installment in the series, which takes place 8 years after the first film’s events. The sequel, once again, sees The Blind Man faced with a house invasion, only this time, he’s fending for his life against a group of intruders. Bent on protecting an 11-year-old child he’s seemingly raised on his own. The Blind Man will rely on his non-visual senses to stop the intruders and protect the one he loves.
Movieseasyreadernews.com

“The Night House” – Definitely dark [MOVIE REVIEW]

As long as there are audiences out there, there will be horror films. David Bruckner, the director, and the writing team of Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski have trod this path before. Attempting to combine supernatural elements with thriller undertones, they almost get it. But almost only counts in horseshoes and this young team opted for the easy, spooky, possessed avenue rather than the more difficult path of imagination and discovery.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Fantasia Review: Bull is an Unapologetic Anti-Hero Revenge Tale

It’s been ten years since Bull’s (Neil Maskell) son Aiden was taken by his ex-wife (Lois Brabin-Platt’s Gemma) and father-in-law (David Hayman’s Norm). Ten years that have apparently progressed with few worries for everyone but him. Norm still runs the local crew of heavies putting the screws to businesses they need to help move their merchandise; said crew have all started families without a thought of what occurred. That Bull’s return is unexpected shouldn’t surprise, considering how long he’s been gone, but the level of terror he induces in those staring down the other end of vengeance’s knife or gun certainly is. With nothing to lose as he demands Aiden’s current whereabouts, he burns through town without remorse.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

'Don't Breathe 2' With Rodo Sayagues And Fede Álvarez

The creative minds behind Don’t Breathe 2, Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues, sat down with us for dive into their process of creating a horror sequel that falls outside of the traditional approach filmgoers may have come to expect. We discuss the now iconic, but ever disturbing “turkey baster” moment from the original, why horror must continue to push its audience further and more.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Don’t Breathe 3: Everything We Know

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ is an intense thriller film that serves as the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2016 film ‘Don’t Breathe.’ Directed by Rodo Sayagues, the follow-up film is a delightful mixture of horror and thriller genres with some brutal action sequences. Set eight years after the events of the first film, it revolves around the blind military veteran Norman Nordstrom, whose adopted daughter, Phoenix, is abducted by a group of criminals.
MoviesMiddletown Press

The 'Don't Breathe 2' Sound Team on Using the Intensity of Silence

In “Don’t Breathe 2,” now playing in theaters, Stephen Lang returns as the blind man and former Navy SEAL Norman Nordstrom, who is harboring a terrible secret about his wicked ways. He uses his other senses to enhance his abilities, fighting off those who challenge him. Separated from the home...
Moviesflickdirect.com

Don't Breathe 2 (2021)

Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian. The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.
MoviesComicBook

Don't Breathe 2 Filmmakers on the Franchise's Future

Director Fede Alvarez's Don't Breathe became a surprise horror hit back in 2016, and while the film offered a relatively contained adventure, it was continued with the upcoming Don't Breathe 2. This sequel was written by Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues, with Sayagues taking over as director, while the pair recently confirmed that a key component of both films is that they have ambiguous openings and endings, allowing the filmmakers to relatively easily find new avenues to explore with these characters if they develop an idea for another installment. Don't Breathe 2 is set to land in theaters on August 13th.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Don’t Breathe 2 Review: One Of The Most Misguided Sequels In Recent Memory

In late summer 2016, Fede Alvarez surprised the hell out of audiences with Don’t Breathe. A follow-up to the director’s excellent Evil Dead reboot, the film successfully turns the typical home invasion setup on its ear, and with a complicated trio of protagonists and a shocking villain it unleashes a series of dark twists that keep you guessing about the way things are going to turn out. It’s an intelligent, brutal, and well-made thriller that also happens to be very rewatchable – which only makes one wonder more intensely how things went so horribly wrong in the making of its disaster of a sequel.
MoviesSFGate

'Don't Breathe 2' Review: Stephen Lang Returns as a Blind Avenger Confronting a Posse of Home Intruders

“Don’t Breathe 2,” in which Stephen Lang once again portrays a furious blind Gulf War veteran who fends off a handful of intruders in brutal makeshift ways, is a worthy enough sequel to “Don’t Breathe” — and yes, that’s about half a compliment. The original, released in 2016, was a jacked-up home invasion thriller with horror elements, but as staged (with a classically angled cleverness) by the director Fede Alvarez, it stayed tethered to a certain nuts-and-bolts, drive-in-movie-from-the-past reality. The script was bare bones, but critics liked it in much the same way that they’d liked “The Bourne Identity” — for its analog “values,” which in this case came off as the values of a thriller made with garish ingenuity for the Times Square crowd in 1982. It was the kind of canny exploitation picture that had fed Quentin Tarantino’s youthful dreams, the kind he drew upon when he imagined the climax of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” And Lang had a real aura, portraying a wrathful avenger with a streak of genuine evil, which in this pulp setting counted as “moral ambiguity.”
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Don't Breathe 2 Reviews Are Online, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Horror Sequel

It’s fitting that Friday the 13th is this week, as the follow up to 2016’s Don’t Breathe arrives on Friday, August 13. Stephen Lang returns as the blind Norman Nordstrom in Don’t Breathe 2, set eight years after the original. In the sequel, Nordstrom lives with 11-year-old Phoenix, but after she is kidnapped, he must use his military training to save her. The horror thriller features Madelyn Grace as Phoenix, along with Brendan Sexton III, Bobby Schofield, Rocci Williams, Adam Young, and Christian Zagia. The movie was directed by Rodo Sayagues (in his directorial debut) and the screenplay was co-written by Sayagues and Fede Álvarez, who directed the first film.
MoviesCollider

Yes, 'Don't Breathe 2' Has a Post-Credits Scene — Here's What It Might Mean

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Don't Breathe 2. When you see a horror film designed to make its audience tense up and biologically avoid the cathartic impulses we've evolved to use — i.e. the titular command of Don't Breathe 2 — it can be understandable to jump out of the theater and release that tension as soon as the credits roll. But if you want the entire story of the surprise, suspense-filled sequel to 2016's Don't Breathe, I implore you to keep your lungs full of reserved air for just a moment longer. Don't Breathe 2 has a post-credit stinger; if you wanna know what it might mean, with a final spoiler warning for good measure, keep reading.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Don’t Breathe 2’s Madelyn Grace Says Her Director Compared The Movie To Home Alone, And Strangely, That Makes Sense

The following will contain mild spoilers for the new movie Don’t Breathe 2, so please skip over to another amazing story if you do not want to know any details. It’s not mandatory, but there are times when a film director will pass a few recommendations to his or her cast members to watch in preparation for a shoot. Maybe it helps the actors understand the tone that the filmmaker is hoping to achieve. Or maybe it can show them what NOT to do, so that the new movie isn’t a straight up replication of a previous classic. That was kind of the case with young actor Madelyn Grace as she prepared for her role opposite Stephen Lang in the new horror thriller Don’t Breathe 2. Except, instead of watching scary movies, she and her director dove into… Home Alone?

Comments / 0

Community Policy