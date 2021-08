The wait is almost over folks. Yes, Vasily Podkolzin is about to suit up for the Vancouver Canucks. 48 days to be exact, as he will likely be in the lineup for their first preseason game against the Seattle Kraken on Sept 26. It’s been a long time coming as he’s toiled in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) for the past two years since being selected 10th overall at the 2019 Draft.