On Tuesday July 27, 2021 at 10:55pm, the victim, a 28 year-old male, was walking in the 1600 Block of Pine Street when three unknown males punched him from behind and knocked to the ground. One of the suspects stood overtop the victim and took the victim’s smart watch, $20 and a Samsung Note 10+ cell phone. Suspects #2 & #3 are not seen clearly in the video.