Growth and change were two big themes of 2020 for FirstLight Home Care. In addition to encountering increased demand and new pandemic-related guidelines, significant changes came from bringing Stephanie Madej, R.N., on board. Madej specializes in geriatric nursing and served as nursing director for an assisted living community in Omaha before joining FirstLight. “We’ve been able to upgrade everything from communication to client care to hiring, training, and retaining caregivers,” said Jaye Firmature McCoy. “Stephanie works closely with Care Coordinator Tracy Connor, who has been with us since the beginning.”