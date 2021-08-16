Cancel
Neenah, WI

Sentencing delayed for Neenah teen that killed his grandparents

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSentencing for a Neenah teenager that killed his grandparents is delayed. An Outagamie County judge rules that Alexander Kraus is not mentally competent to take part in the hearing. Kraus was found guilty of shooting Letha and Dennis Kraus to death in their Grand Chute home back in 2019. The jury decided that Kraus had a mental disease at the time–but still understood the severity of his actions. Kraus has been ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment until he regains competence.

