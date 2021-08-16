Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manning, IA

Ronald Schilling of Manning

By dhoffman
1380kcim.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral Services for 84-year-old, Ronald Schilling of Manning will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday at the Zion Lutheran Church in Manning with Burial at Manning Cemetery in Manning. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements. Friends may call from 5 to 7 pm on Wednesday at the Ohde Funeral Home. Visitation will resume at 9:30 am on Thursday at the Church. Ron is survived by his wife, Susan Schilling of Manning; 3 children: David Schilling of Huxley, Mary St. Clair of Ankeny and Christian Schilling of Templeton; and 5 grandchildren.

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manning, IA
City
Templeton, IA
City
Huxley, IA
City
Ankeny, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Manning, IA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#84 Year Old#The Zion Lutheran Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation

Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy