Funeral Services for 84-year-old, Ronald Schilling of Manning will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday at the Zion Lutheran Church in Manning with Burial at Manning Cemetery in Manning. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements. Friends may call from 5 to 7 pm on Wednesday at the Ohde Funeral Home. Visitation will resume at 9:30 am on Thursday at the Church. Ron is survived by his wife, Susan Schilling of Manning; 3 children: David Schilling of Huxley, Mary St. Clair of Ankeny and Christian Schilling of Templeton; and 5 grandchildren.