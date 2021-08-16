Twitter Pauses Verifications to 'Improve the Process'

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAfter bringing it back less than four months ago, Twitter once again is putting its verification process on pause, citing a desire to improve the overall process. The process of getting verified on Twitter has become something of a rollercoaster since the platform tried accepting public submissions a few years ago. Eventually Twitter stopped accepting applications entirely back in 2017, not bringing verification back again until May 2021. Now it's once again stopped accepting verifications, with the official @verified account stating the company wants to "make improvements to the application and review process."

