Twitter Pauses Verifications to 'Improve the Process'
After bringing it back less than four months ago, Twitter once again is putting its verification process on pause, citing a desire to improve the overall process. The process of getting verified on Twitter has become something of a rollercoaster since the platform tried accepting public submissions a few years ago. Eventually Twitter stopped accepting applications entirely back in 2017, not bringing verification back again until May 2021. Now it's once again stopped accepting verifications, with the official @verified account stating the company wants to "make improvements to the application and review process."www.lifewire.com
