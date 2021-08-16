SUE FOLEY Releases "Dallas Man" From Upcoming PINKY'S BLUES Album

American Blues rock guitarist extraordinaire Jared James Nichols may not have huge name recognition in the pop music world but that may soon change abruptly. The young hard rocker with a heavy picking style was named as an official Global Ambassador for Gibson Guitars in June. Jared is one of three guitarists to be given this title, the other two being Slash and Dave Mustaine putting him in rarified company. Since moving to Los Angeles in 2010 forming his own power trio, the musician has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the Blues genre. Grateful Web had a chance to chat with Jared about all things Blues.