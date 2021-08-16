Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Photos: Chaos in Kabul

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Taliban fighters captured Kabul, sealing their grip on Afghanistan in just under a week, thousands of civilians headed to the airport to try to escape the onset of a brutal regime.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

NBC News

NBC News

187K+
Followers
27K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Taliban#Onset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Related
PoliticsNewsweek

U.S. Warns Taliban That Taking Afghanistan by Force Will Make Them Global Pariahs

If the Taliban takes Afghanistan's capital by force it will make them global pariahs, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad warned on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Khalizad traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban holds a political office, to tell the group that there is no point in pursuing overall control of Afghanistan through a military takeover. He hopes this will discourage the Taliban from its fighting and persuade them to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as NATO forces finish withdrawing from the country.
AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

How the Taliban is funded: Where the militant group gets money and weapons

The swift Taliban military onslaught that saw the militant group take over the whole of Afghanistan in a matter of weeks revealed how wealthy it has become since the ousting of its regime in 2001.In the past two decades, the insurgents have run a state-like economy in the areas they controlled. They relied on various fundraising sources, such as drug trafficking and other criminal activities, extortion and taxes, charitable donations and foreign assistance.“The Taliban operates a classic ‘territory controlling’ financial model; in other words, it earns the bulk of its funds from the people and businesses in areas that...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
WorldValueWalk

Elon Musk Open To Building Tesla Gigafactory in Kabul After Phonecall With Top Taliban Commander

TALIBAN CONTROLLED KABUL, Afghanistan – Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Twitter he had a ‘productive’ call with a top Taliban commander, citing the Taliban plan to bring Afghanistan into the future. Musk cites the Taliban as saying “Tesla is welcomed to Kabul with open arms to build a Gigafactory to produce Tesla’s that would make transportation for Taliban warriors easier.”
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to...
petapixel.com

LA Times Photographer Punched by Taliban, Then Offered Energy Drink

Los Angeles Times photojournalist Marcus Yam was documenting the events in Kabul, Afghanistan, yesterday when he had the crazy experience of being beaten by the Taliban, detained, and then offered an energy drink. Yam is a “roving Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent and staff photographer” who’s no stranger to danger:...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Afghan envoy says hold-out Panjshir province can resist Taliban rule

DUSHANBE (Reuters) -The Afghan ambassador to Tajikistan on Wednesday rejected Taliban rule of his country and said Panjshir province, north of Kabul, would serve as a stronghold for resistance led by self-proclaimed acting president Amrullah Saleh. Afghan First Vice-President Saleh said on Tuesday he was the “legitimate caretaker president” of...
WorldVoice of America

Kabul Airport in Chaos, Biden Defends US Withdrawal

Thousands of Afghans sought to flee the capital Kabul on Monday, a day after Taliban fighters seized the city. Hundreds of people ran alongside an American military transport plane as it tried to take off at Kabul’s international airport. Some climbed onto the sides of the aircraft in hopes of finding a way out of the mountainous, land-locked country.
WorldStreetInsider.com

U.S. focused on securing Kabul airport after chaos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will focus on securing the Kabul airport and additional U.S. forces will flow into the airport on Monday and Tuesday, U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said, as people tried to flee a day after Taliban insurgents seized the Afghan capital. The United States...
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

Emirates Halts Flights to Kabul Amid Chaos in Afghanistan

Emirates has suspended all operations to Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, until further notice. Emirates, which operates daily flights to Kabul, said that it is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan to ensure the safe operation of its services. “The safety of our customers and crew is of paramount importance and will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy