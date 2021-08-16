Cancel
Naomi Osaka Vows to Give All Prize Money To Haiti Disaster Relief

Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced her plans to donate her prize money from a tournament next week to support earthquake relief efforts in Haiti. “Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break,” the athlete tweeted Saturday (August 14). Before the 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti over the weekend, the country was still reeling from the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moïse, and a growing humanitarian crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

