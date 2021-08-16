Naomi Osaka Vows to Give All Prize Money To Haiti Disaster Relief
Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced her plans to donate her prize money from a tournament next week to support earthquake relief efforts in Haiti. “Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break,” the athlete tweeted Saturday (August 14). Before the 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti over the weekend, the country was still reeling from the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moïse, and a growing humanitarian crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.foxsportsradio.iheart.com
Comments / 0