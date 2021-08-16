Naomi Osaka Vows to Give All Prize Money To Haiti Disaster Relief

The island nation of Haiti is going through it. Again. A presidential assassination. A devastating earthquake. Tropical Storm Grace dumping more misery upon an already hurting people. Yet, Haiti rarely, if ever, receives any international sympathy. And the economic “support” they receive is often given out of an attitude of disdain, with some erroneously demeaning Haitians as lazy, trifling, criminal and deserving of their misery. Sound familiar? Quick history lesson: from the moment Haitians had the audacity to end their enslavement and take their freedom, the US and its euro-allies have been punishing Haiti economically and otherwise ever since. Without rehashing those details here, I’m simply going to request your prayers and support of any kind for our Haitian family. And shoutout to Naomi Osaka for pledging to donate any earnings received from the Western & Southern Open towards Haiti relief efforts.