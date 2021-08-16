Bobby Talks About His Relationship With His Biological Father

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are a few months out of their breakup and it's clear everyone's moved on. Or, at least J.Lo has considering she's now in a super serious relationship with Ben Affleck. Meanwhile, A-Rod seems to have moved past his "posting J.Lo shrines to Instagram while mournfully listening to Coldplay" phase, and is now in his "chilling on a yacht living his best vacation life" phase. (Though, yes, said vacation happened to be in the same spot as J.Lo and Ben, but whatever, moving on!)