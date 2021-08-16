Cancel
Bobby Talks About His Relationship With His Biological Father

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article@mrBobbyBones opened up about his biological father and their interactions. pic.twitter.com/AqmQer22uU. When Bobby Bones published his first book Bare Bones: I’m Not Lonely If You’re Readying This Book, that was his listeners first raw glimpse into Bones childhood. In the book he talked a lot about where he came from. He also talked about his relationship with his biological father and their first real meet up in his adult life.

