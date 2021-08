That a running QB is hard to stop. Well a mobile QB and that's what BA is he is very mobile and makes the offense that more dynamic in the end. It's a reason every QB we have on our roster has the ability to use their legs on designed runs. Even in the NFL, you see more mobile QBs starting vs your pocket guys. But I get what you are saying. It's all about preference at the end of the day. I'm a firm believer that a QB actually takes worse hits standing tall in the pocket vs being a true ball carrier due to the fact they can actually protect themselves.