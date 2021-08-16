Connected Healthcare Systems Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Accenture, IBM, SAP, GE Healthcare

Opportunities in the acetic acid market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the acetic acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%-6%. In this market, vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) is the largest segment by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like factors such as increasing population and improving economic condition (such as rising GDP and disposable income of the people).