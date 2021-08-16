Cancel
Expanded Polystyrene Market to see 51% CAGR till 2026, rising demand for lightweight materials in the automobile industry

thedallasnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Expanded polystyrene market accounted for $15.3 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to hit $22.8 billion by 2026, registering at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026, As per the report published by Allied Market Research. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Marketsthedallasnews.net

Asia Pacific Food Emulsifiers Market to be Driven by its Increasing Demand for Frozen and Packaged Food Due to Hectic Lifestyle in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Asia Pacific Food Emulsifiers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific food emulsifiers market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, product, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Poultry Management Software Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Poultrix, Sahiwala Software, Orias Technologies

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Poultry Management Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Poultry Management Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Poultry Management Software market report advocates analysis of Fasttrack Solutions, NAVFarm, BigFarmNet, Porphyrio, TECH KRIPA, Poultrix, Sahiwala Software, Orias Technologies, SARU TECH, eZarurat, Intelia Technologies & Abuerdan.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Manual Origami Software Market: Growing Popularity & Emerging Trends | Origami Studio, BR3SOFT, Mobilicos

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Manual Origami Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Manual Origami Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Manual Origami Software market report advocates analysis of Origami, Amanda Ghassaei, Origami Instructions Step-by-step, Origami Studio, BR3SOFT, Mobilicos, Onemi Technology Solutions Private Limited, Paperama, Vasundhara Vision, Gloding Inc. & Beijing shougongke information technology.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Industrial Cobot Market Size, Share, Industry Overview and Forecast 2020-2030

As per the report published by Allied Market Research Titled "industrial cobot", the global industrial cobot market is estimated to showcase significant growth from 2020 to 2027. As per AMR, the recent developments in technology have an instrumental effect on the growth of the industrial cobot market. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the driving and restraining factors, lucrative opportunities, market segmentation, and study of major market players. The report includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global industrial cobot market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Peristaltic Pumps Market by Type, Discharge Capacity, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report "Peristaltic Pumps Market by Type (Peristaltic Tube Pumps, Peristaltic Hose Pumps), Discharge Capacity (Up To 30 Psi, 30-50 Psi, 50-100 Psi, 100-200 Psi And Above 200 Psi) End-Use Industry, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025", The global peristaltic pumps market is estimated to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2020 and 2025. The drivers of the market are identified as rising demand in emerging markets, including India and China, and high demand from pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, and food & beverage industries.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Intelligent Lighting Controls Market Size, Share | Industry Growth by 2027 | Acuity Brands, Cisco, Cree,

As per the report published by Allied Market Research Titled "Intelligent Lighting Controls Market by Type (Sensors, Ballasts & LED Drivers, Microcontrollers, Dimmers & Switch Actuators, Transmitters & Receivers, and Others),Connectivity Type (Wired and Wireless),and Application (Smart Cities, Automotive, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027", the global intelligent lighting controls market is estimated to showcase significant growth from 2020 to 2027. As per AMR, the recent developments in technology have an instrumental effect on the growth of the intelligent lighting controls market. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the driving and restraining factors, lucrative opportunities, market segmentation, and study of major market players. The report includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global intelligent lighting controls market.
Agriculturethedallasnews.net

Rise in Demand for Dairy Industry Likely to Boost Filled Cheese Market, Fact.MR Report

Owing to increased demand of processed dairy products like cheese, butter, yoghurt likely to push the market for filled cheese across the globe. Filled cheese is type of alternative processed cheese particularly made from whole milk, partially skimmed milk or hydrogenated vegetable oil. Filled cheese has same taste and properties as other cheese, having lower production cost leading to increased demand.
Medical & Biotechthedallasnews.net

Synthetic Biology Market worth $30.7 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Synthetic Biology Market by Tools (Oligonucleotides, Enzymes, Synthetic Cells), Technology (Gene Synthesis, Genome Engineering), Application (Tissue Regeneration, Biofuel, Consumer Care, Food & Agriculture, Environmental) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market size is projected to reach USD 30.7 billion by 2026 from USD 9.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.
Industrythedallasnews.net

2,6-Dichloro Aniline Market to Witness Increase in Revenues during 2021-2031, Fact.MR Report

Of the two major grade types, industrial and pharmaceutical 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market, pharmaceutical grade 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market captures majority of the market shares. Rapid growth of the demand has driven the prices by 3% over the historical period of FY2015-FY2019. Industrial grade 2,6-Dichloro Aniline has immense applications in chemical industry such as organic synthesis and chemical processing to obtain derivatives.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $64.6 billion by 2026 - Opportunities in the Substantial Growth of Permanent Magnet Motors

According to the new market research report "Permanent Magnet Motor Market by Type (PMAC, PMDC, and Brushless DC), Power Rating (Up to 25 kW, 25–100 kW, 100–300 kW, and 300 kW & Above), End-User (Industrial, Commercial & Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The global permanent magnet motor market is projected to reach USD 64.6 billion by 2026 from an estimated value of USD 41.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for energy-efficient motors and growing implementation of permanent magnet motor in industries such as automotive are the key factors driving the permanent magnet motor market. The high initial cost of permanent magnet motor can restraint the growth of the permanent magnet motor market. However, growing robotics technology offers promising business opportunities in the permanent magnet motor market.
Dallas, TXthedallasnews.net

Bismuth Oxychloride Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the bismuth oxychloride market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the bismuth oxychloride market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%-5%. In this market, cosmetic and pharmaceutical grade are the largest segment by product type, whereas cosmetics is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing expenditure on cosmetics and personal care products and growing urbanization.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Trans-resveratrol Market Is Expected To Witness Increasing Demand From Cosmetics Sector

Fact.MR has come up with a new research report on global Trans-resveratrol market which analyzes the various aspects influencing this landscape. Actionable intelligence on various facets of the Trans-resveratrol market at a global level is included in this report, with a forecast projection for a period of ten years, from 2018 till 2028. The Trans-resveratrol market has been analyzed across a range of segments in some of the key markets around the globe.

