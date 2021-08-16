Internet Security Market Jump on Biggest Revenue Growth | HPE, IBM, Intel, Symantec

Email encryption software is known as an essential tool for protecting your most sensitive information. Employees many times use email to share valuable data like customer lists, financial data, intellectual property, and business plans with colleagues. Email encryption software is used for protecting that critical information from theft or accidental loss that could expose the organization to fines, legal trouble, and loss of customer trust. The market of the email encryption software is expanding due to the increasing variety and volume of business data generated from various sources, while there are some complexities in the management of encryption keys.