3D Printing Medical Device Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

According to the new market research report "Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Type (Main Landing Gear, Nose Landing Gear), Sub-system(Actuation System, Steering System, Brake System), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type(Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), and Region - Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated to be USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing aircraft deliveries due to growing passenger traffic and upgrades in existing aircraft. Advancements in existing types of aircraft as well as new technological developments for enhancements in aircraft performance and efficiency are expected to drive the market for aircraft landing gear across the globe.