Dallas, TX

3D Printing Medical Device Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

thedallasnews.net
 5 days ago

Opportunities in the 3D printing medical device market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the 3D printing medical device market is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 36%. In this market, photo polymerization is the largest segment by technology, whereas software & services is largest by component. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like rapid adoption of this technology, established medical infrastructure, and ongoing R&D activities.

