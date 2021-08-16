Cancel
Industrial Wax Market worth $8.9 billion by 2025

thedallasnews.net
 5 days ago

According to the new market research report "Industrial Wax Market by Type (Fossil-based wax, Synthetic wax, Bio-Based wax), Application(Candles, Packaging, Coatings & Polishes, Hot-melt Adhesives, Tires & Rubber, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, The Industrial wax market was USD 7.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0 % from 2020. The growing market for various application industry such as cosmetics and personal care, tire and rubber and candles is expected to drive the demand for industrial wax market. The demand for bio-based wax in food, packaging, cosmetics & personal care, and other applications is growing in developed region such as North America and Europe due to environmental regulations. Moreover, growing population, the GDP growth, increase in per capita and disposable income in countries such as china, India and other Asian countries is boosting the market for industrial wax.

