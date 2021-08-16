Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Solar Pump Market Expected to Cross $2.05 billion by 2027

thedallasnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolar water pump facilitate efficient use of electricity for increasing agricultural productivity. Around 40% of the worldwide populace is based on agriculture, as its primary supply of income, yet access to water remains an ongoing war for many. Fee reductions in economies such as India, Japan, and Africa for solar water pump has the ability to make modern-day irrigation available and fee-powerful for almost 500 million small-scale farmers international. The major focus is on small-sized sun water pump (50–1,000W), as these are used by most of the consumers. Government of the emerging economies such as India, Japan, and Africa are accelerating development and commercialization of solar pump.

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Segments#Ac#Cagr#Lamea#Vincent Solar Energy#Shakti#Cri Pump Pvt Ltd#Oswal Pump Ltd#Lorentz#The Lubi Group#Samking Pump Company#Greenmax Technology#Aqua Group#Allied Market Research#Amr#Allied Analytics Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Asia Pacific Food Emulsifiers Market to be Driven by its Increasing Demand for Frozen and Packaged Food Due to Hectic Lifestyle in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Asia Pacific Food Emulsifiers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific food emulsifiers market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, product, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Machi X Market Capitalization Tops $2.05 Million (MCX)

Machi X (CURRENCY:MCX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Machi X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Machi X has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $570.00 worth of Machi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Machi X has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
murphyshockeylaw.net

Covid-19 Impact on Global Micro-Mobile Data Center Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR by 2026 : Schneider Electric, Hewlett, Rittal, Vertiv, IBM, etc.

The report on Micro-Mobile Data Center Market contains clear arrangement of the declared information as pie charts, follows, line follows and different updates what separates the serious information into reasonably clear longings to give brisk improvement of the subtleties to the client without gobbling up a colossal heap of their time. In addition, the record offers bewildering bits of information concerning the production plans, production volumes, use volumes, rising compensation for the product, making market progress rate almost as industry share.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $64.6 billion by 2026 - Opportunities in the Substantial Growth of Permanent Magnet Motors

According to the new market research report "Permanent Magnet Motor Market by Type (PMAC, PMDC, and Brushless DC), Power Rating (Up to 25 kW, 25–100 kW, 100–300 kW, and 300 kW & Above), End-User (Industrial, Commercial & Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The global permanent magnet motor market is projected to reach USD 64.6 billion by 2026 from an estimated value of USD 41.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for energy-efficient motors and growing implementation of permanent magnet motor in industries such as automotive are the key factors driving the permanent magnet motor market. The high initial cost of permanent magnet motor can restraint the growth of the permanent magnet motor market. However, growing robotics technology offers promising business opportunities in the permanent magnet motor market.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Industrial Cobot Market Size, Share, Industry Overview and Forecast 2020-2030

As per the report published by Allied Market Research Titled "industrial cobot", the global industrial cobot market is estimated to showcase significant growth from 2020 to 2027. As per AMR, the recent developments in technology have an instrumental effect on the growth of the industrial cobot market. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the driving and restraining factors, lucrative opportunities, market segmentation, and study of major market players. The report includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global industrial cobot market.
Businesshoustonmirror.com

Acrylic Resins Market in the packaging sector to witness 6.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Acrylic resins market accounted at $18.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to hit $28.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028, As per the report published by Allied Market Research. Surge in building and construction projects and increase in demand from the automotive industry drive the growth of the acrylic resins market. However, adverse effects of volatile content and government regulation hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand from the emerging economies is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Active Seat Belt System Market Size, And Forecast | Key Players: Autoliv, Continental Corporation, DENSO Corporation

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Active Seat Belt System Market by Component and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global active seat belt system market was valued at $9,814 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $12,707 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.60% from 2017 to 2023.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Smart Washing Machine Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | LG, Whirlpool, Samsung, GE Appliances, Hitachi

The ' Smart Washing Machine market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Smart Washing Machine market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Smart Washing Machine market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Industrythedallasnews.net

2,6-Dichloro Aniline Market to Witness Increase in Revenues during 2021-2031, Fact.MR Report

Of the two major grade types, industrial and pharmaceutical 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market, pharmaceutical grade 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market captures majority of the market shares. Rapid growth of the demand has driven the prices by 3% over the historical period of FY2015-FY2019. Industrial grade 2,6-Dichloro Aniline has immense applications in chemical industry such as organic synthesis and chemical processing to obtain derivatives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy