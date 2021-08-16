Gwendolyn A. Olp

My journey here on earth has ended. Through baptism, I became God’s own dear child. He loved me enough to send His own dear Son to die on the cross and take away all my guilt. He not only died for me, but He rose from the dead on the third day. That assures me that though my soul is already safe in Heaven, one day I too will be resurrected from the grave and I’ll stand before God and His angels in my glorified body ready to claim my home in Heaven for all eternity.