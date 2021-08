Acrylic resins market accounted at $18.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to hit $28.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028, As per the report published by Allied Market Research. Surge in building and construction projects and increase in demand from the automotive industry drive the growth of the acrylic resins market. However, adverse effects of volatile content and government regulation hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand from the emerging economies is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.